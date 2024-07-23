This collection of our very best archive images depict life as it was in 1970s Chorley, from old school occupations to schools and pubs, it’s a glimpse into how life used to be some 50 years in the past.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1. The launch of the West Lancs branch of CAMRA 1973 outside the Moor Brook pub, Preston.
National World
2. Charnock Richard patrol leader Frank Wilson gives his opinion of the cooking of 3rd Leyland Guides (from left) Jacqueline Rhodes, Susan Weedall, and Patricia Walmsley, at a cooking competition between scouts and guides from the Chorley and Leyland areas, in Worden Park, Leyland
National World
3. Lancashire teenagers and their families converged on a Southport holiday camp for a day of special events organised by the Lancashire Youth Clubs Association. Members of the Withnell Youth Club, Chorley, discuss tactics for the next race
National World
4. Retro Fire Rescue Awards at the Mayors Parlour in Chorley July 1972
National World
