This collection of our very best archive images depict life as it was in 1970s Chorley, from old school occupations to schools and pubs, it’s a glimpse into how life used to be some 50 years in the past.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1 . The launch of the West Lancs branch of CAMRA 1973 outside the Moor Brook pub, Preston. National World Photo Sales

2 . Charnock Richard patrol leader Frank Wilson gives his opinion of the cooking of 3rd Leyland Guides (from left) Jacqueline Rhodes, Susan Weedall, and Patricia Walmsley, at a cooking competition between scouts and guides from the Chorley and Leyland areas, in Worden Park, Leyland National World Photo Sales

3 . Lancashire teenagers and their families converged on a Southport holiday camp for a day of special events organised by the Lancashire Youth Clubs Association. Members of the Withnell Youth Club, Chorley, discuss tactics for the next race National World Photo Sales