But fear not - for those looking to reminisce, take a look at our best archive pics of 1980s life in Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, Chorley, and Leyland here.
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
1. Anyone recognise these likely lads? All keen boxers from Fulwood
2. Lovely Louise Barlow has scooped her first national beauty contest win - after years gracing the local shop-floor circuit. And the high-flying win for the British Aerospace clerk, based at Warton, has landed just nicely... for her 20th birthday. For Louise, of Whitefield Drive, Penwortham, used her winning smile to defeat 12 other lovelies in the national Miss British Aerospace contest
3. Lancashire youngsters eagerly flocked to school on the day that sheep shearing became a lesson. For the lucky children had a rare demonstration of shearing right in their own village school playground. The 300 children at Buckshaw Primary School, Astley Village, Chorley, watched local farmer's son Mr Edwin Schofield, expertly clip two sheep, and were delighted to get up close and personal with two lambs also brought for them to see. Their teacher Miss Lawrence holds one of the lambs
4. A secret formula which has been guarded jealously by a Leyland family for over 50 years has finally been leaked. The Robinsons, of Old Crook Farm, Leyland Lane, whose buttery, home-made ice cream has been licked by discerning locals for half a century, have sold their business and with it, the family recipe which has been handed down over the generations. Pictured: Len and Mary Robinson (centre) with Bill and Eileen Clegg (left) and Linda and Ken Clegg - who have taken over from the Robinsons
