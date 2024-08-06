But fear not - for those looking to reminisce, take a look at our best archive pics of 1980s life in Preston, Fulwood, Penwortham, Chorley, and Leyland here.

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1 . Anyone recognise these likely lads? All keen boxers from Fulwood National World Photo Sales

2 . Lovely Louise Barlow has scooped her first national beauty contest win - after years gracing the local shop-floor circuit. And the high-flying win for the British Aerospace clerk, based at Warton, has landed just nicely... for her 20th birthday. For Louise, of Whitefield Drive, Penwortham, used her winning smile to defeat 12 other lovelies in the national Miss British Aerospace contest National World Photo Sales

3 . Lancashire youngsters eagerly flocked to school on the day that sheep shearing became a lesson. For the lucky children had a rare demonstration of shearing right in their own village school playground. The 300 children at Buckshaw Primary School, Astley Village, Chorley, watched local farmer's son Mr Edwin Schofield, expertly clip two sheep, and were delighted to get up close and personal with two lambs also brought for them to see. Their teacher Miss Lawrence holds one of the lambs National World Photo Sales