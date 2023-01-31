31 pictures to take you right back to browsing the shelves of these old Preston shops
The changing face and fortunes of Preston can easily be seen in the many different shops that come and go from the high street.
We finish off our look back at some of those lost and forgotten treasure troves with this set of images. Many of the stores featured here have long fallen by the wayside, but some still welcome customers and manage to turn a profit. How many of these shops do you remember?
