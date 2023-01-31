News you can trust since 1886
31 pictures to take you right back to browsing the shelves of these old Preston shops

The changing face and fortunes of Preston can easily be seen in the many different shops that come and go from the high street.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago

We finish off our look back at some of those lost and forgotten treasure troves with this set of images. Many of the stores featured here have long fallen by the wayside, but some still welcome customers and manage to turn a profit. How many of these shops do you remember? READ MORE: 30 retro pictures of old Preston shops. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Long gone Preston shops. MORE MEMORIES: You know you’re from Preston if…

1. Old Preston shops

Ratners was a low-cost jewellers found on Fishergate in Preston. The group merged with H Samuel in the 1980s

Photo: Archive

2. Old Preston shops

Fine Fare had itself a plum location in St John's Shopping Centre - right between the market and the bus station. It is pictured here in 1983, shortly before its closure

Photo: Archive

3. Old Preston shops

The Early Learning Centre was on Market Street in Preston and was once a popular toy shop

Photo: Terry Bromley

4. Old Preston shops

Bill Nickson Cycles can be found on Towngate in Leyland. It was established in 1981 and is one of the town's longest running businesses. You can see from this image that the shop was much smaller than it is nowadays

Photo: Old Preston shops

PrestonMemories