The elegant entrance to Miller Arcade

31 pictures showing Preston's shopping gem Miller Arcade through the ages

Miller Arcade was Preston's first indoor shopping centre.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

It was constructed in 1899 and modelled on the larger Burlington Arcade in London. This architectural gem still remains an attraction, more than a century on. Standing proud as a Grade II listed Victorian building, Miller Arcade has many grand period features. It has also been home to a great many shops through the years. This gallery shows Miller Arcade and some of the stores that graced it’s elegant walkways. READ MORE: Debenhams in Preston through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The rise and fall of Woolworths. MORE MEMORIES: Changing face of Marks & Spencer

1. Miller Arcade

Pictured here is the Lancaster Road entrance and side to Miller Arcade

Photo: Archive

2. Miller Arcade

Miller Arcade looking resplendent in 1996

Photo: Archive

3. Miller Arcade

Barriers lie across the entrances to Arndale House/Miller Arcade in 1967

Photo: Archive

4. Miller Arcade

The interior of Miller Arcade is breathtaking

Photo: Archive

