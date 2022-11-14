31 pictures showing Preston's shopping gem Miller Arcade through the ages
Miller Arcade was Preston's first indoor shopping centre.
By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago
It was constructed in 1899 and modelled on the larger Burlington Arcade in London. This architectural gem still remains an attraction, more than a century on. Standing proud as a Grade II listed Victorian building, Miller Arcade has many grand period features. It has also been home to a great many shops through the years. This gallery shows Miller Arcade and some of the stores that graced it’s elegant walkways. READ MORE: Debenhams in Preston through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The rise and fall of Woolworths. MORE MEMORIES: Changing face of Marks & Spencer
Page 1 of 8