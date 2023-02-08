30 spirited pictures to bring back memories of Preston's Girl Guides through the years
Just like Boy Scouts, Girl Guides make their promise to keep the Guide law, hold their duty to their country, and to their God or religious beliefs.
Here we show a snapshot of what life was like for these Girl Guides in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, through to the 2000s. There were so many activities for the young women to take part in – from parades to awards, and charity events and fun days. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Look back at Preston Brownies through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: See Scouts in the 80s, 90s and 00s. MORE MEMORIES: You know you’re from Preston if…
