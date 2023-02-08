News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

30 spirited pictures to bring back memories of Preston's Girl Guides through the years

Just like Boy Scouts, Girl Guides make their promise to keep the Guide law, hold their duty to their country, and to their God or religious beliefs.

By Naomi Moon
2 hours ago

Here we show a snapshot of what life was like for these Girl Guides in the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, through to the 2000s. There were so many activities for the young women to take part in – from parades to awards, and charity events and fun days. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Look back at Preston Brownies through the years. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: See Scouts in the 80s, 90s and 00s. MORE MEMORIES: You know you’re from Preston if…

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Girl Guides through the decades

The 2nd Penwortham Guides and 7th Penwortham Brownies in fancy dress as St Trinians back at the 2008 Penwortham Gala

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Girl Guides through the decades

Deep in thought in 1997... Heather Seddon, centre, ponders a trip to London to celebrate Baden Powell's birthday with fellow guides from St. Joseph's pack (left to right) Angela Heyworth, Phillipa Burns, Laura Broadstock, Rebecca Berry, and Vicky Smith (Hollinshead Street Guides)

Photo: John Hughes

Photo Sales

3. Girls Guides through the decades

It's a pirates adventure for the Longridge Guides Association during the 2006 Longridge Field Day

Photo: Martin Cowey

Photo Sales

4. Girl Guides through the decades

One of the 9th Preston Guides, Caroline Haworth, 12, prepares to serve tea at Fulwood Barracks. The group were raising money for the National Trust Coastal Appeal by having tea in an unusual place

Photo: Lindsey North

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
PrestonMemoriesScouts