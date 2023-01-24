News you can trust since 1886
30 retro pictures to bring back memories of Preston shops - some gone and forgotten, some still serving customers

Preston is a city that has seen much change over the years.

By Naomi Moon
47 minutes ago
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 10:22am

Evidence of this can be seen in the wealth of different shops that have graced the streets through the years. Here we have rounded up some of the most memorable. Some are long gone and forgotten now, but some have stood the depths of time and still serve customers to this day. Do you remember them? READ MORE: Preston’s Indoor Market in the 80s and 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: The historic covered market in the 90s and 00s. MORE MEMORIES: Long lost Preston shops

1. Old Preston shops

The Booths supermarket at Fulwood pictured here in 1993 - looking a little different to how it does nowadays

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

2. Old Preston shops

The old Britannia discount shop

Photo: Archive

3. Old Preston shops

Peter Guy's Antique and Shipping Furniture shop on New Hall Lane, before it had a makeover in 1989

Photo: Archive

4. Old Preston shops

The Co-op store on Lancaster Road was housed in this imposing building. This image was taken in 1987 right after it was announced the shop was to close in January 1988

Photo: Roy Payne

