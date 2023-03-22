News you can trust since 1886
30 retro pictures showing life in Morecambe, Fleetwood, Garstang and Lytham back in 1997

Take a step back in time to see what life was like in 1997 on the Fylde Coast

By Naomi Moon
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

We’ve dug through the archives to bring you some of the very best pictures showing everyday life and the things people were getting up to back in 1997 in Morecambe, Lytham, Garstang and Fleetwood. Are you in any of the pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Go back to 1996 on the Fylde Coast. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Life on the Fylde Coast in 1995. MORE MEMORIES: Return to 1994 and see what was happening on the Fylde Coast back then

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here or Blackpool Gazette here

The team of four Penelope Pitstops - Carolyn Collinson, Ann Tripney, Pam Till and Beverley Helme, who took part in the go kart grand prix in Garstang

1. Fylde Coast in 1997

The team of four Penelope Pitstops - Carolyn Collinson, Ann Tripney, Pam Till and Beverley Helme, who took part in the go kart grand prix in Garstang Photo: Garth Hamer

Children at St Edmunds School, Fleetwood, recording a cassette for a school project. Pictured (from left): Charlotte Harding. Natalie Busehini, David Scott, Sam Robinson, with fellow classmates

2. Fylde Coast in 1997

Children at St Edmunds School, Fleetwood, recording a cassette for a school project. Pictured (from left): Charlotte Harding. Natalie Busehini, David Scott, Sam Robinson, with fellow classmates Photo: Dave Nelson

Firefighters from Fleetwood Station trying out an 1898 Shand-Mason horse-drawn engine at Tram Sunday

3. Fylde Coast in 1997

Firefighters from Fleetwood Station trying out an 1898 Shand-Mason horse-drawn engine at Tram Sunday Photo: Rob Lock

Fleetwood Ladies Rugby Team preparing for their game against Ormskirk

4. Fylde Coast in 1997

Fleetwood Ladies Rugby Team preparing for their game against Ormskirk Photo: Bill Johnson

