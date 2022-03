The watering holes and the faces behind the bar will be familiar to a generation of people from back in the day. Is your local featured?

1. Preston's landladies Sonja Walmsley, landlady of the Black Horse, Friargate, 2006 Photo: Lindsey North Photo Sales

2. Preston's landladies Sharon Fishwick, landlady at the Fox and Grapes, 2011 Photo: NEIL CROSS Photo Sales

3. Preston's landladies Samantha Coleman the Landlady of Ye Olde Hob Inn, Bamber Bridge, 2007 Photo: Kevin McGuinness Photo Sales

4. Preston's landladies Linda Roach, landlady of the Eagle and Child in Leyland, who was retiring after 17 years in the business in 2009 Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales