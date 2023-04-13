News you can trust since 1886
30 pictures of the biggest-ever queues in Preston from folk wanting to get into the Big Weekend, to Harry Potter fanatics, and tickets for PNE play-offs

Us Brits love a good queue – it’s a well-known fact.

By Naomi Moon
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:35 BST

And it seems Prestonians will queue for just about anything – as these pictures show. There is a long queue for hot dogs, ? and ?. And many more besides. Most popular in the city is the winding lines of Preston North End fans waiting to get their hands on tickets for matches. Can you spot yourself in any of the queues? Do you remember standing in such a long queue? READ MORE: Look back at life in Preston back in 1998. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Retro pictures of kids at Preston high schools in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Demolition of BAE’s Strand Road works

The queue for McFly tickets at Preston Guild Hall in 2006

1. When we had to queue...

The queue for McFly tickets at Preston Guild Hall in 2006 Photo: Neil Cross

Fans queue for Cliff Richard tickets outside Preston Guild Hall in 1982

2. When we had to queue...

Fans queue for Cliff Richard tickets outside Preston Guild Hall in 1982 Photo: Archive

Crowds queue for tickets to see The Arctic Monkeys at the Guild Hall, Preston back in 2006

3. When we had to queue...

Crowds queue for tickets to see The Arctic Monkeys at the Guild Hall, Preston back in 2006 Photo: David Hurst

Preston North End fans in a long queue for tickets all the way back in 1996

4. When we had to queue

Preston North End fans in a long queue for tickets all the way back in 1996 Photo: Archive

