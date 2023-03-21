News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free
4 minutes ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
6 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested

30 heart-warming pictures of life back in 1997 for the people of Preston

This collection of pictures from the archives take us back to 1997.

By The Newsroom
Published 21st Mar 2023, 15:45 GMT

They all show what the people of Preston were getting up to during that year – from charity events to the Full Monty, choirs and the death of Diana Princess of Wales. Are you in any of the pictures? Or do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: See what Preston was like back in 1996. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to 1995 and life in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at 1994 with these Preston pictures

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Members of the Parkfield Labour Club at Lane Ends, Preston, from left, Ian Perry, Jack Slater, Kevin Godfrey, Mick Grainger and Paul Brookes, who are to perform the "Full Monty" at the club in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley

1. Preston in 1997

Members of the Parkfield Labour Club at Lane Ends, Preston, from left, Ian Perry, Jack Slater, Kevin Godfrey, Mick Grainger and Paul Brookes, who are to perform the "Full Monty" at the club in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales
Nick Kenworthy of Preston with his packet of crisps which had been eaten by a rat!

2. Preston in 1997

Nick Kenworthy of Preston with his packet of crisps which had been eaten by a rat! Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales
Putting their best feet forward - charity walkers in Jepp Lane, Barton, near Preston - in aid of St. Catherine's Hospice

3. Preston in 1997

Putting their best feet forward - charity walkers in Jepp Lane, Barton, near Preston - in aid of St. Catherine's Hospice Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Picket line outside Barclays Bank, Fishergate, Preston

4. Preston in 1997

Picket line outside Barclays Bank, Fishergate, Preston Photo: John Hughes

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
PrestonMemories