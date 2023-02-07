News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Ashton High School netball team
Ashton High School netball team

30 candid pictures taking you right back to 1994 to see what life was like in Preston

Bring back memories of 1994 with this collection of pictures.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago

They were all taken in and around Preston, showing what ordinary folk were doing in their everyday lives. There may even be an odd celebrity thrown in for good measure. Who do you recognise? READ MORE: Look back at life in Preston in 1993. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures of Preston in 1992. MORE MEMORIES: You know you’re from Preston if…

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Preston in 1994

Children in Need Toddle on Moor Park

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Preston in 1994

A Victorian Day at St. Andrews Primary School in Ashton, Preston

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Preston in 1994

Bookworms got through a staggering 90 books each to win awards for their libraries. The girls devoured the books over 18 months to win gold reading awards. Book cover girls... reading gold award winners (left to right) Elizabeth McKiernan, Caroline McKeirnan and Helen Moore

Photo: Archvie

Photo Sales

4. Preston in 1994

Raising charity cash with a snooker marathon at Ribbleton Snooker Club

Photo: John Atkinson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
PrestonMemories