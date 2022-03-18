Who can forget the Wild Mouse? This was mid-1980s
29 scenes of Blackpool Pleasure Beach in the 70s, 80s and 90s which will remind you of its rides - some long gone but not forgotten

Head spinning, heart beating and stomach churning rides at Blackpool Pleasure Beach have long been one of the reasons to come to the resort.

It has changed immensely over the years with faster, taller, more loop-the-loop thrill rides added to the theme park year after year. It has constantly evolved.

These photos focus on rides which many people will remember from the past few decades – some are long gone but others remain as steadfast as ever and bring familiarity to visitors alongside some of the latest white knuckle thrills.

1. Blackpool Pleasure Beach rides

Revolution - this was Europe's first 360-degree rollercoaster in 1979

2. Pleasure Beach rides

Space Invader was a massive hit - this was July 1984

3. Pleasure Beach rides

The Playstation, this was in the 1990s

4. Pleasure Beach rides

Lyn Taylor and Christine Bamford ride the Log Flume in 1980

