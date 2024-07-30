29 incredible retro pics to take you back to Walton le Dale in the 1970s, 1980s & 1990s, from schools to pools

By Jack Marshall
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 30th Jul 2024, 10:16 BST

It can be easy to forget that the ‘70s was 50 years ago now...

And so, in the spirit of nostalgia, here we take a look back at life in Walton-le-Dale throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

Here are our best archive pictures from eras gone by...

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

The opening of Walton-Le-Dale junior swimming pool in May 1971

1. Walton-le-Dale in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

The opening of Walton-Le-Dale junior swimming pool in May 1971Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Pupils at Walton-le-Dale High School, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, approach the start line for their 12-mile sponsored run and walk to Wheelton clock and back. The 150 boys and girls were set off at intervals in groups of five. All money raised will go to charities for the disabled

2. Walton-le-Dale in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Pupils at Walton-le-Dale High School, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, approach the start line for their 12-mile sponsored run and walk to Wheelton clock and back. The 150 boys and girls were set off at intervals in groups of five. All money raised will go to charities for the disabledPhoto: RETRO

Photo Sales
A crack girls team have the Lancashire netball world in their hands after winning a top district tournament. The year 11 squad from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, trounced the opposition to take the South Ribble Schools Netball Championship for the fifth year running. The winning team, from left, Debra Marginson, Nicki Butterworth, Kate Priest, Zena Jewell, Emma Parkins, Lesley McColl, Shirley Saumtelly and Louise Walmsley

3. Walton-le-Dale in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

A crack girls team have the Lancashire netball world in their hands after winning a top district tournament. The year 11 squad from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, trounced the opposition to take the South Ribble Schools Netball Championship for the fifth year running. The winning team, from left, Debra Marginson, Nicki Butterworth, Kate Priest, Zena Jewell, Emma Parkins, Lesley McColl, Shirley Saumtelly and Louise WalmsleyPhoto: RETRO

Photo Sales
Creativity has paid off for these three primary school children. For Andrew Whittle, nine, Dean Mather, seven, and Sian Onyon, seven, pupils at St Leonard's CE Primary School, Walton Green, near Preston, have been taking part in a creative writing course under the supervision of local author Steve Gallagher, of Mellor

4. Walton-le-Dale in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Creativity has paid off for these three primary school children. For Andrew Whittle, nine, Dean Mather, seven, and Sian Onyon, seven, pupils at St Leonard's CE Primary School, Walton Green, near Preston, have been taking part in a creative writing course under the supervision of local author Steve Gallagher, of MellorPhoto: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:ScoutsPrestonLeyland