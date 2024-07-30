And so, in the spirit of nostalgia, here we take a look back at life in Walton-le-Dale throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s.

Here are our best archive pictures from eras gone by...

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1 . Walton-le-Dale in the '70s, '80s, and '90s The opening of Walton-Le-Dale junior swimming pool in May 1971

2 . Walton-le-Dale in the '70s, '80s, and '90s Pupils at Walton-le-Dale High School, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge, approach the start line for their 12-mile sponsored run and walk to Wheelton clock and back. The 150 boys and girls were set off at intervals in groups of five. All money raised will go to charities for the disabled

3 . Walton-le-Dale in the '70s, '80s, and '90s A crack girls team have the Lancashire netball world in their hands after winning a top district tournament. The year 11 squad from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, trounced the opposition to take the South Ribble Schools Netball Championship for the fifth year running. The winning team, from left, Debra Marginson, Nicki Butterworth, Kate Priest, Zena Jewell, Emma Parkins, Lesley McColl, Shirley Saumtelly and Louise Walmsley

4 . Walton-le-Dale in the '70s, '80s, and '90s Creativity has paid off for these three primary school children. For Andrew Whittle, nine, Dean Mather, seven, and Sian Onyon, seven, pupils at St Leonard's CE Primary School, Walton Green, near Preston, have been taking part in a creative writing course under the supervision of local author Steve Gallagher, of Mellor