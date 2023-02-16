News you can trust since 1886
29 crowd shots at some of the best gigs in Preston through the years

Heading out to watch your favourite band play live makes for a memorable night out.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago

We’ve dug through the archives to find some of the best pictures our photographers caught of the multitudes in the crowds taking in the atmosphere. Do you remember any of these nights? Are you in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Nights out at gigs in the 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: You know you’re in Preston when…. MORE MEMORIES: Go back to Preston College in the 90s

1. Faces in the crowd

I'm a celebrity fans at the Jason Donovan concert at the Preston Guild Hall in 2008

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Faces in the crowd

The Human League at the Preston Guild Hall in 2004

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Faces in the crowd

Enjoying their night out at the UB40 gig at Preston Guild Hall in 2010

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

4. Faces in the crowd

Catching Plan B at 53 Degrees in 2010

Photo: Neil Cross

