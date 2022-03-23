Mid-afternoon on April 12 and the M6 motorway is deserted as people heed the official advice and stay home on Easter Sunday, traditionally a busy weekend for day trippers and holiday makers
Mid-afternoon on April 12 and the M6 motorway is deserted as people heed the official advice and stay home on Easter Sunday, traditionally a busy weekend for day trippers and holiday makers

29 bleak photos showing the empty streets of Preston as lockdown hit

It has been two years since our lives changed forever due to covid-19.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 12:09 pm

We take a look at the empty streets of Preston and compare them to now. Preston’s normally bustling two main shopping thoroughfares – Fishergate and Friargate – were like a ghost town. As life mostly returns to normal we see the city centre busy and lively once again. READ MORE: Preston’s own Coronation Street – Lovat Road. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fishergate in the 80s

1. Empty park

Play equipment on Moor Park lies cordoned off as lockdown forces everyone to stay indoors

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

2. Shopping for essentials

As the pandemic struck, shelves in shops and supermarkets were left bare as people scrambled to get their hands on essentials. Here a few lucky ones managed to buy some toilet roll in Preston city centre

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

3. Seating for one

Another lucky person got their hands on toilet roll and takes a breather on the empty Flag Market in Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales

4. Empty streets

Empty streets in Preston city centre during the coronavirus pandemic

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Preston
Next Page
Page 1 of 7