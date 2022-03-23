We take a look at the empty streets of Preston and compare them to now. Preston’s normally bustling two main shopping thoroughfares – Fishergate and Friargate – were like a ghost town. As life mostly returns to normal we see the city centre busy and lively once again. READ MORE: Preston’s own Coronation Street – Lovat Road. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Fishergate in the 80s
1. Empty park
Play equipment on Moor Park lies cordoned off as lockdown forces everyone to stay indoors
Photo: Neil Cross
2. Shopping for essentials
As the pandemic struck, shelves in shops and supermarkets were left bare as people scrambled to get their hands on essentials. Here a few lucky ones managed to buy some toilet roll in Preston city centre
Photo: Neil Cross
3. Seating for one
Another lucky person got their hands on toilet roll and takes a breather on the empty Flag Market in Preston
Photo: Neil Cross
4. Empty streets
Empty streets in Preston city centre during the coronavirus pandemic
Photo: Neil Cross