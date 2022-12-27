Our delve into the archives bringing you the best picture memories throughout the decades
1. Preston in 1991
Children from Ingol Pool House School, Preston, have won a top trophy for safe cyclists. The school, on Kidsgrove, Tanterton, was awarded the Jack Heatley cycling trophy for the best overall results in 1991. Pictured above: Left to right, Coun Jack Heatley, Lindsay Craig, Glen Hillage and Mr Ken Chapman
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1991
Preston fans at the Stoke v PNE match in April
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1991
A Lancashire martial arts team took part in the battle of the Roses and were triumphant. The team of 16, who practise Tae Kwon Do and train at the Lea Methodist Church Hall on Birkdale Drive, Preston, beat off the challenge from Yorkshire in the competition held in Lytham
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1991
A crack girls team have the Lancashire netball world in their hands after winning a top district tournament. The year 11 squad from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, trounced the opposition to take the South Ribble Schools Netball Championship for the fifth year running. The winning team, from left, Debra Marginson, Nicki Butterworth, Kate Priest, Zena Jewell, Emma Parkins, Lesley McColl, Shirley Saumtelly and Louise Walmsley
Photo: Archive