28 pictures showing just what life was like in 1991 for people in Preston

Our delve into the archives bringing you the best picture memories throughout the decades

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

This time it is a look at what life was like for the folk of Preston back in 1991. Do you recognise yourself? Or any of your friends? Let us know. READ MORE: Picture memories from 1990. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1989. MORE MEMORIES: Photos taking you back to 1988

1. Preston in 1991

Children from Ingol Pool House School, Preston, have won a top trophy for safe cyclists. The school, on Kidsgrove, Tanterton, was awarded the Jack Heatley cycling trophy for the best overall results in 1991. Pictured above: Left to right, Coun Jack Heatley, Lindsay Craig, Glen Hillage and Mr Ken Chapman

Photo: Archive

2. Preston in 1991

Preston fans at the Stoke v PNE match in April

Photo: Archive

3. Preston in 1991

A Lancashire martial arts team took part in the battle of the Roses and were triumphant. The team of 16, who practise Tae Kwon Do and train at the Lea Methodist Church Hall on Birkdale Drive, Preston, beat off the challenge from Yorkshire in the competition held in Lytham

Photo: Archive

4. Preston in 1991

A crack girls team have the Lancashire netball world in their hands after winning a top district tournament. The year 11 squad from Walton-le-Dale High School, near Preston, trounced the opposition to take the South Ribble Schools Netball Championship for the fifth year running. The winning team, from left, Debra Marginson, Nicki Butterworth, Kate Priest, Zena Jewell, Emma Parkins, Lesley McColl, Shirley Saumtelly and Louise Walmsley

Photo: Archive

