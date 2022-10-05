News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Rock FM DJ Adam Catterall who was tricked by fellow DJs into dressing up as a chicken and suspended in a cherry picker as part of National Chicken Day
Rock FM DJ Adam Catterall who was tricked by fellow DJs into dressing up as a chicken and suspended in a cherry picker as part of National Chicken Day

27 scenes looking back at some of the best bits of Rock FM's 40 years on air

Lancashire radio station Rock FM celebrates 40 years on air today.

By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:21 pm

So we’ve searched through our archives to celebrate the best of the radio station’s 40 year time coming at you from the radio waves. There’s events that have been sponsored by Rock FM, visitors to the studios, and of course, the presenters themselves. Here’s to 40 more years of this highly successful radio station. READ MORE: A night out at Lava and Ignite. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Enjoy a few beers in long lost forgotten pubs. MORE MEMORIES: Random nights in random pubs in Preston

1. 40 years of Rock FM

DJ Gemma Dee from Rock FM is locked in DB3 in St George's Shopping Centre by PC Mark Brady and PC Dean Khan as part of the 'Breakfast Breakout' campaign to raise £20,000 for Cash for Kids

Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales

2. 40 years of Rock FM

Rock FM presenters Adam Catterall, Gemma Dee and Dean O'Brien have been driving a JCB digger for "Help A Local Child"

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales

3. 40 years of Rock FM

Rock FM DJ Chris Da Mentalist

Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales

4. 40 years of Rock FM

Paul Jordan at Rock FM

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
LancashireMemoriesPreston
Next Page
Page 1 of 7