27 scenes looking back at some of the best bits of Rock FM's 40 years on air
Lancashire radio station Rock FM celebrates 40 years on air today.
By Naomi Moon
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:21 pm
So we’ve searched through our archives to celebrate the best of the radio station’s 40 year time coming at you from the radio waves. There’s events that have been sponsored by Rock FM, visitors to the studios, and of course, the presenters themselves. Here’s to 40 more years of this highly successful radio station. READ MORE: A night out at Lava and Ignite. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Enjoy a few beers in long lost forgotten pubs. MORE MEMORIES: Random nights in random pubs in Preston
Page 1 of 7