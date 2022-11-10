27 heart-warming scenes of Preston kids who were taught at Queens Drive Primary School - right through the decades
Queens Drive Primary School in the heart of Fulwood is a popular school of choice for many.
By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago
These photos rewind through the decades to remind past pupils of their school days. Thousands of children will have passed through the school gates through the years, there's a good chance you’ll be in one of the pictures. READ MORE: Memories of Preston Primary Schools in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More Preston Primary Schools in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Visit Fulwood & Cadley Primary School in the 90s and 00s
Page 1 of 7