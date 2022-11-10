News you can trust since 1886
Year six pupils from Queens Drive Primary School with their Andy Warholes art work
27 heart-warming scenes of Preston kids who were taught at Queens Drive Primary School - right through the decades

Queens Drive Primary School in the heart of Fulwood is a popular school of choice for many.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

These photos rewind through the decades to remind past pupils of their school days. Thousands of children will have passed through the school gates through the years, there's a good chance you’ll be in one of the pictures. READ MORE: Memories of Preston Primary Schools in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More Preston Primary Schools in the 90s. MORE MEMORIES: Visit Fulwood & Cadley Primary School in the 90s and 00s

1. Queens Drive Primary School

Head teacher John Dalglish being presented with his leaving present at Queens Drive Primary School in 2003

Photo: Archive

2. Queens Drive Primary School

Enjoying their school meals at Queens Drive, Fulwood, from left, Emily Paget, Pavanne Kaur-Singh, Katie Eames, Chris Harrison, and Charlotte Rutherford

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. Queens Drive Primary School

Hayley Brindle and Amy Collins get ready to mind the shop at the start of their Blue Peter Bring and Buy Sale at Queen's Drive School, Fulwood, Preston, in 1998

Photo: Iain Lynn

4. Queens Drive Primary School

Queens Drive Primary School after school club members, from left, Aaron White, eight, Laura Cutts, nine, Alex Titterington, eight, and Hannah Beswick, six, prepare to start the sponsored car wash, at the school in Fulwood, Preston, to raise money for Guide Dogs for the Blind in 1997

Photo: Ian Robinson

