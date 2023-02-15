News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

27 adventures with Brownies from Morecambe, Fleetwood, Garstang and Lytham through the years

Always around to lend a hand, girls through the Fylde Coast have flocked to the brownies.

By Naomi Moon
8 minutes ago

We’ve dug through the archives to find some of the best pictures of these youngsters embarking on their adventures through the years – from galas to badges, there’s a little bit of everything mixed in here. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: A look back at beavers and cubs from the Fylde Coast. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to 1994 on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Return to 1993 and life on the Fylde Coast

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here or the Blackpool Gazette here

1. Brownies from the Fylde Coast

The 1st and 6th Morecambe Brownies enjoying a sleepover in the Circus ring at Blackpool Tower

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Brownies from the Fylde Coast

Brownies from 14th Lancashire and 1st Garstang enjoy lunch at the Brownies 90th party held at Guys Farm, near Forton, in 2004

Photo: Donna Clifford

Photo Sales

3. Brownies from the Fylde Coast

Community Giveaway 2015 by Swallowdale Children's Turst in association with The Blackpool Gazette at The Imperial Hotel. Pictured is Gazette deputy editor Andy Sykes and chairman of Swallowdale Children's Trust, with Community Giveaway winners - the 15th Fleetwood Brownies

Photo: Paul Simpson

Photo Sales

4. Brownies from the Fylde Coast

In 2001 The 7th and 2nd St. Johns Lytham Brownies enjoyed a pleasure flight. A few brownies had never been on a plane before and really enjoyed the experience. This was also the first time a brownie group in Lancashire has been on an aeroplane. The flight was donated by Platinum Air 2000

Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
MorecambeFleetwoodGarstangLythamMemories
News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us