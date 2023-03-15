26 scenes capturing life for workers at Leyland DAF in the 90s and 00s
Leyland Trucks and Leyland DAF are names ingrained in anyone from the Leyland and Preston area.
The history of Leyland motors goes all the way back to two men – James Sumner and Henry Spurrier – and the year 1896 when they formed The Lancashire Steam Motor Company. Their successes heralded an incredible success story for the town of Leyland that is still making waves today. But our pictures take in a period of time from the 1990s to the 2000s – when Leyland Trucks had merged with DAF of the Netherlands to form Leyland DAF, and these images show Royal visits, production lines and staff members over that period. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 16 things Preston people miss and remember the most from the 1990s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at Preston’s Church Street in its heyday. MORE MEMORIES: Dereliction and demolition in Preston over the years
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here