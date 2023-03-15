News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 minutes ago Johnny Depp may return for Pirates of the Caribbean sequel
18 minutes ago Gary Lineker & Jonathan Gullis clash over new Red Wall ‘Nazis’ jibe
1 hours ago Budget 2023: Energy Price Guarantee to be extended to June
11 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
13 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
13 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child

26 scenes capturing life for workers at Leyland DAF in the 90s and 00s

Leyland Trucks and Leyland DAF are names ingrained in anyone from the Leyland and Preston area.

By Naomi Moon
Published 15th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT

The history of Leyland motors goes all the way back to two men – James Sumner and Henry Spurrier – and the year 1896 when they formed The Lancashire Steam Motor Company. Their successes heralded an incredible success story for the town of Leyland that is still making waves today. But our pictures take in a period of time from the 1990s to the 2000s – when Leyland Trucks had merged with DAF of the Netherlands to form Leyland DAF, and these images show Royal visits, production lines and staff members over that period. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: 16 things Preston people miss and remember the most from the 1990s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Look back at Preston’s Church Street in its heyday. MORE MEMORIES: Dereliction and demolition in Preston over the years

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

This one isn't from the 90s or 00s but it was too good to miss out... It's the Leyland Trucks T45 Stunt Team performing to the highest standard in 1985

1. Leyland DAF

This one isn't from the 90s or 00s but it was too good to miss out... It's the Leyland Trucks T45 Stunt Team performing to the highest standard in 1985 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
On the production line at Leyland DAF in 2007

2. Leyland DAF

On the production line at Leyland DAF in 2007 Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
HRH Prince Michael of Kent with Jim Sumner, managing director of Leyland Trucks, during a behind-closed-doors visit to the company

3. Leyland DAF

HRH Prince Michael of Kent with Jim Sumner, managing director of Leyland Trucks, during a behind-closed-doors visit to the company Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Leyland DAF area manager Gerry Smith, 46, leans forward to kiss Princess Diana on the hand during her visit to Lancashire in 1993

4. Leyland DAF

Leyland DAF area manager Gerry Smith, 46, leans forward to kiss Princess Diana on the hand during her visit to Lancashire in 1993 Photo: Bernard Howe

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
PrestonLeylandMemoriesNetherlands