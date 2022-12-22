News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

25 magical memories of Christmas Nativity plays at schools in South Ribble in the 00s

These wonderful photos capture the timeless magic of school Nativity plays at Christmas.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

They are from schools across the South Ribble area and the youngsters were in full rehearsal for their annual festive shows when Post photographers dropped in to take their pictures in the 00s. No doubt they brought tears to the eyes of parents... and probably a few giggles too. READ MORE: Christmas Nativity pictures from the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston school Nativity plays from the 00s. MORE MEMORIES: The Preston Christmas lights switch-on in the 00s

1. Nativity memories

A Nativity scene from Walton-le-Dale's St Leonards Primary School show 'Stable Story' in 2008

Photo: David Hurst

Photo Sales

2. Nativity memories

Cast members from Longridge Primary School production of 'Tinsel'

Photo: Daniel Wilson

Photo Sales

3. Nativity memories

Years 3 and 4 at St Mary and St Benedict's Primary School in Bamber Bridge, performing 'Baboushka' in 2008

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales

4. Nativity memories

Longton Ladybirds Nursery School nativity from 2006

Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
South RibbleMemoriesPreston