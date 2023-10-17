News you can trust since 1886
25 glittering pictures of The Nolan Sisters 50 year career after Blue Plaque unveiling at Blackpool Cliffs Hotel

This year marks 50 years since Blackpool’s Nolan Sisters were discovered on stage at The Cliffs Hotel.
By Claire Lark
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:17 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST

It was Christmas Day 1973 and defined the moment their showbiz careers began. Their most famous hit In the Mood for Dancing came six years later and set the tone for more Top 20 hits in the early 1980s and they went on to sell 25 million albums worldwide and sharing the same bills as Frank Sinatra and Cliff Richard.

Over the years the group line-up chopped and changed between family members and eventually hung up its frocks with the various sisters finding varying degrees of fame and fortune. These archived photos are just a snapshot of their glittering career, particularly in the early years through to acting on stage and TV.

The Nolan sisters at home

1. The Nolan Sisters at 50

The Nolan sisters at home Photo: submit

The Nolan Sisters Maureen, Bernadette, Anne, Linda and Denise at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Sheffield in 1978

2. The Nolan Sisters at 50

The Nolan Sisters Maureen, Bernadette, Anne, Linda and Denise at the Grosvenor House Hotel, Sheffield in 1978 Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

The Nolan Sisters with Frank Sinatra on tour in 1975

3. The Nolan Sisters at 50

The Nolan Sisters with Frank Sinatra on tour in 1975 Photo: submit

Bernie (second left) and sisters at the birth of brother Tommy's baby

4. The Nolan Sisters at 50

Bernie (second left) and sisters at the birth of brother Tommy's baby Photo: rob lock

