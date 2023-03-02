News you can trust since 1886
25 fun pictures taking you back to your primary school days in Preston in the 1990s

The 90s were a fun time – and if you were at school back then you might remember some of these events.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago
Updated 2nd Mar 2023, 11:13am

You might even be in some of the pictures. Can you spot yourself? Or any of your friends? This collection of photos takes in a range of primary schools across Preston and South Ribble, and were all captured in the 1990s. READ MORE: A nostalgic look back at Preston in 1995. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back to 1994 and life in Preston. MORE MEMORIES: See what Preston was like back in 1993

1. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Preston, Fulwood, Kennington Primary School's production of the Wizard of Oz. Featuring (left to right): Abubaker Basama (Tinman), Mila Pandav (Dorothy), Kelly Sawyer (Toto), Mark Bulmer (Lion) and Hannah Carter (Scarecrow)

Photo: Godfrey Birtill

2. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Carl Buttler, 10, and Muhsimah Patel, 10, of Kennington Road School, Fulwood, Preston during a 1997 conker competition

Photo: Lindsey North

3. Preston primary schools in the 90s

Mr Gott with some of the pupils from Brookfield Junior School, Preston, following his talk on road safety. Pictured: (left to right) Suzanne Cowell, 10, Michael Cowburn, nine, Nicola Bentley, nine, and Darren Johnston, seven

Photo: Lindsey North

4. Preston primary schools in the 90s

The principle characters from the Kennington County Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, production of Oliver. Left to right: Clare Norris, Naomi Moore, Chris Burns, David Blackburn (back), Amy Richardson (front), Rachel Stribbling and Harriet Devonport

Photo: Lindsey North

PrestonSouth RibbleMemories