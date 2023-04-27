News you can trust since 1886
24 taste-tingling pictures of some of the best fish and chip shops in Preston from the 1990s and 2000s

Who doesn’t love fish and chips?

By Naomi Moon
Published 27th Apr 2023, 08:53 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 08:53 BST

And Preston was home to some of the best chippies around. These were some of the area’s favourites in the 1990s and 2000s, were any near you? Some are still going strong. READ MORE: Take a nostalgic trip down Plungington Road in the 1990s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Pictures of Plungington Road way back in the 1980s. MORE MEMORIES: Some of Preston’s nicest buildings in pictures

A sign that is a beacon for many folk in Preston - calling you in for a delicious chippy tea

1. Chippies of the 90s and 00s

A sign that is a beacon for many folk in Preston - calling you in for a delicious chippy tea Photo: Sam Reynolds

You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement

2. Chippies of the 90s and 00s

You can't talk about fish and chips in Preston without a nod to frying legend Umberto Frediani of Umbertos. This long established chippy is a firm favourite with Prestonians and has recently changed hands following Umberto's retirement Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Dib, Dib, Chip! 3rd Lea Scouts Matthew Spencer and Richard Blackledge find a new recruit in Peter Mullen of the Happy Haddock, Plungington Road, Preston, winner of their best chippy competition

3. Chippies of the 90s and 00s

Dib, Dib, Chip! 3rd Lea Scouts Matthew Spencer and Richard Blackledge find a new recruit in Peter Mullen of the Happy Haddock, Plungington Road, Preston, winner of their best chippy competition Photo: Neil Cross

Happy Haddock fish and chip shop on Plungington Road, Preston - still going strong today

4. Chippies of the 90s and 00s

Happy Haddock fish and chip shop on Plungington Road, Preston - still going strong today Photo: Kevin McGuinness

