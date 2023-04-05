24 retro pictures showing what Fylde Coast folk were getting up to back in 1998
We’re looking back at what residents in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham were doing in 1998.
By Naomi Moon
Published 5th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST
There was a whole host of different events taking place across the Fylde Coast, as well as activities in schools across the borough. Are you in any of the pictures? Let us know.
