24 fun pictures to take you back to 2002 and life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham
This week we are bringing you photographs from 21 years ago, in 2002.
By Naomi Moon
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:44 BST
There was so much happening all over the Fylde Coast in 2001 – can you spot yourself in any of the pictures? If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected] READ MORE: Life on the Fylde Coast in 2001. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back in time to the year 2000 on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures of the Fylde Coast in 1999
Page 1 of 6