24 fun pictures to take you back to 2002 and life in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham

This week we are bringing you photographs from 21 years ago, in 2002.
By Naomi Moon
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:44 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 10:44 BST

There was so much happening all over the Fylde Coast in 2001 – can you spot yourself in any of the pictures? If you have old images you would like to share with us, email them with a description to: [email protected] READ MORE: Life on the Fylde Coast in 2001. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Go back in time to the year 2000 on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: Pictures of the Fylde Coast in 1999

Lytham Ladies Hockey Club were set to pose nude for a fundraising calendar following their promotion. The girls practice a pose - 'We'll have to hold the hockey stick like this'

Lytham Ladies Hockey Club were set to pose nude for a fundraising calendar following their promotion. The girls practice a pose - 'We'll have to hold the hockey stick like this' Photo: Rob Lock

Fleetwood Children's Choir, who took part in the port's Music and Arts Festival

Fleetwood Children's Choir, who took part in the port's Music and Arts Festival Photo: Claire Lark

Pirates from the Fleetwood Arms during Fleetwood Carnival

Pirates from the Fleetwood Arms during Fleetwood Carnival Photo: Rob Lock

Pictured at Lytham Cricket Club's new cricket school are (from left to right) Rohan Chaukan, Michael Jack MP, Josh Beaumont and Ben Perkins

Pictured at Lytham Cricket Club's new cricket school are (from left to right) Rohan Chaukan, Michael Jack MP, Josh Beaumont and Ben Perkins Photo: Martin Bostock

