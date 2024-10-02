24 archive images of sports, people, fashion, and pubs back in mid-1970s Preston

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 12:37 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2024, 12:37 BST

In 1974 and 1975, life in Preston and across the UK was marked by significant cultural, social, and sporting events.

The early 70s saw the country grappling with economic challenges, but it was also a vibrant time for music, fashion, and entertainment. In Preston, the city center was bustling, with iconic shops and cafes serving as popular meeting points for the community.

The Guild Hall, which opened in 1973, was a major entertainment hub, hosting concerts, theatre performances, and social events. The UK’s music scene was thriving, with glam rock and disco dominating the charts, and bands like Slade, Queen, and ABBA gaining popularity.

In fashion, bold patterns, flared trousers, and platform shoes were all the rage. Preston locals mirrored these trends, with people embracing the vibrant styles and lively nightlife of the era.

On the sporting front, Preston North End continued to be a beloved institution, with football drawing fans in large numbers. The UK also saw national sporting triumphs, including the unforgettable Rumble in the Jungle boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

Explore our exclusive retro archive picture collection to step back in time and experience the sights and stories of Preston in 1974 and 1975.

1. Retro Magician Carnival at Charter Theatre,Preston October 24th 1975

2. Big-hearted Alma overflows - with weight and generosity. For at 19-stone, Alma was given doctor's order to slim down. And she chose to unship her excess cargo in the swimming pool, and pay for a pile of local kids to splash around with her as well. Alma, of Ullswater Road, Preston is pictured with her water babies at Waverley Park baths

3. A grand finale on Preston Market marked another successful play scheme organised over the holidays by the council's leisure and amenities committee. It was in the form of a fair especially for the children of the five centres in and around Preston making up the play scheme

4. Members of the Boys' Brigade from Carey Baptist Church, Preston, justified their position as favourites to carry off the major honours at the Preston, Leyland and district battalion's annual sports at Penwortham Holme. They won the trophies for the best company and junior sections and also came first in the company section's relay race. About 150 boys, aged from eight to 17 took part

