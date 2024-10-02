24 archive images of sports, people, fashion, and pubs back in mid-1970s Preston

The early 70s saw the country grappling with economic challenges, but it was also a vibrant time for music, fashion, and entertainment. In Preston, the city center was bustling, with iconic shops and cafes serving as popular meeting points for the community.
The Guild Hall, which opened in 1973, was a major entertainment hub, hosting concerts, theatre performances, and social events. The UK’s music scene was thriving, with glam rock and disco dominating the charts, and bands like Slade, Queen, and ABBA gaining popularity.
In fashion, bold patterns, flared trousers, and platform shoes were all the rage. Preston locals mirrored these trends, with people embracing the vibrant styles and lively nightlife of the era.
On the sporting front, Preston North End continued to be a beloved institution, with football drawing fans in large numbers. The UK also saw national sporting triumphs, including the unforgettable Rumble in the Jungle boxing match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.
Explore our exclusive retro archive picture collection to step back in time and experience the sights and stories of Preston in 1974 and 1975.
