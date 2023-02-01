News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

23 scenes looking back at the ever ready beavers and cubs of Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham

Beavers and cubs in the Fylde Coast area have a long history.

By Naomi Moon
5 minutes ago

So we’ve dug through the archives to find pictures to take you back to camps, carnivals and many more activities those energetic beavers and cubs got up to through the years. READ MORE: Look back at 1993 in the Fylde Coast area. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Retro snow fun on the Fylde Coast. MORE MEMORIES: The Fylde Coast in pictures from 1992

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Fylde Coast beavers and cubs

Members of 8th Lytham and 2nd Freckleton Scouts, Cubs and Beavers prepare for the St Georges Day march through St Annes in 1999

Photo: Martin Bostock

Photo Sales

2. Fylde Coast beavers and cubs

Excited Alder Beavers from 16th Morecambe Scout Group celebrate their first meeting in their new scout hut on Michaelson Avenue, Torrisholme in 1996. Pictured from left are: Ian Wilkinson, Allan Whittaker, James Martin and James Ferguson, all aged seven

Photo: Steve Pendrill

Photo Sales

3. Fylde Coast beavers and cubs

The 1st Lytham St Annes Sea Scouts and Cubs at Lytham Club Day back in 2008

Photo: Bill Johnson

Photo Sales

4. Fylde Coast beavers and cubs

Members of the 1st, 5th and 16th Fleetwood Cubs Scouts and Beavers on their float at Fleetwood Carnival in 2004

Photo: Rob Lock

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
MorecambeGarstangFleetwoodMemories