23 picture memories of some of the weird and wonderful things you can expect to experience in Preston

If you grew up in Preston you will share a lot of these memories of our famous city.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

We asked the question of you – You know you’re in Preston when… - and these are your suggestions. From always being stuck in traffic, to hot potatoes, parched peas and butter pies, Preston really isn't like anywhere else in the country, or the world. READ MORE: You know you’re from Preston if…. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston through the years – from the 30s to the 80s. MORE MEMORIES: The streets of Preston yesteryear

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. You know you're in Preston when...

You see one of the 'Welcome to Preston' road signs

Photo: Ian Robinson

2. You know you're in Preston when...

You find yourself a prime parking spot on the exclusive car park that is the M6 - around the junctions of 32 to 31a. Or the nearby parking lot of the M55

Photo: Archive

3. You know you're in Preston when...

You see the magnificent spire of St Walburge's Church

Photo: Archive

4. You know you're in Preston when...

The skies above open up and yes... it's raining - again! Preston has an endless amount of rain it seems

Photo: Archive

PrestonMemories