23 incredible retro pictures to take you back to 1970s Preston, from Caribbean Carnival and schools to Preston Flag Market
The ‘70s was all change, the UK gripped by drama and excitement.
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Jun 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 08:33 GMT
Preston was no different and, despite economic hardships and recession hitting the area hard, the city retained its vibrant and lively spirit, as evidenced by this handful of historic pictures from that heady time…
