23 heart-warming retro pics of 1970s Preston everyday life, from Caribbean Carnival & schools to Flag Market

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2024, 11:15 BST

The ‘70s was all change, the UK gripped by drama and excitement.

Preston was no different and, despite economic hardships and recession hitting the area hard, the city retained its vibrant and lively spirit, as evidenced by this handful of historic pictures from that heady time…

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Late '70s Preston

Providing a Christmas treat for the passing throngs of shoppers requires a great deal of concentration, as well as huff and puff - as this pictures shows during Tulketh High School Band's carol outing to Preston Flag Market Photo: RETRO

2. Late '70s Preston

Silence really was golden for children at Ashton High School in Preston. Almost 200 youngsters sat in absolute silence for more than an hour - and raised £100 for the NSPCC. Presenting the cheque to NSPCC regional organiser Mr Roland Foot, on behalf of the pupils is Beverley Ashcroft, watched by Christine Fox, Ian Small, Shuresh Patel, Ian Williams, Gaynor Whincup, Caroline Newton and Janice Kent, who represented their classes Photo: RETRO

3. Late '70s Preston

Local motorbike racers sponsored by Rogersons of Orrell Post who were successful in July 1978. Left is Dave Dean of Up Holland who won both the 500cc races on his Rogerson Yamaha 350cc and was third in the 100cc race at Carnaby, Yorkshire, middle is Steve Hodgson of Shevington who won the production race and was second in the 500cc race riding a 400cc Rogersons Yamaha at the Longridge circuit near Preston and Wigan's Ray Hill who was second in the production race at Carnaby on his Rogersons Suzuki 100cc, his first time out on the machine. Photo: Frank Orrell

4. Late '70s Preston

Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall Photo: RETRO

