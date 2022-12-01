News you can trust since 1886
Preston's Flag Market and Harris Museum glowing for the Christmas lights switch-on in 2005

23 festive feel scenes of crowds at Preston city centre Christmas lights switch-on events in the 00s

They brighten up the darkest of times and bring a sprinkle of Christmas magic to the city centre and main shopping thoroughfares.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

The big switch on of the Christmas Lights is always an eagerly anticipated event in Preston with big name celebrities drawing in folk from all corners of the city – and it marks the start of the festivities, like a green light for excitement to begin. These pictures go back to the naughties and are mainly crowd scenes of people packed onto Preston’s Flag Market in the heart of the city waiting for the glow of lights to appear. You might be in them… READ MORE: See Preston’s covered market in the 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of Preston’s covered market – this time in the 80s. MORE MEMORIES: 36 scenes of Preston’s Flag Market through the years

1. Christmas lights switch-on

This was the scene of the 2004 Christmas lights switch-on event in 2004 - are you in the crowd?

Photo: Donna Clifford

2. Christmas lights switch-on

So many faces in the crowd for this Christmas lights switch-on at Preston Flag Market in 2005

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Christmas lights switch-on

Preston Christmas lights switch-on, featuring the only England fan not preparing for the match. This could have been taken recently but it wasn't, it was back in the 00s

Photo: Iain Lynn

4. Christmas lights switch-on

Adoring fans try to get the attention of Richard Fleeshman as he performs on stage at the Christmas lights switch-on event in Preston

Photo: Iain Lynn

