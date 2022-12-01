The big switch on of the Christmas Lights is always an eagerly anticipated event in Preston with big name celebrities drawing in folk from all corners of the city – and it marks the start of the festivities, like a green light for excitement to begin. These pictures go back to the naughties and are mainly crowd scenes of people packed onto Preston’s Flag Market in the heart of the city waiting for the glow of lights to appear. You might be in them… READ MORE: See Preston’s covered market in the 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of Preston’s covered market – this time in the 80s. MORE MEMORIES: 36 scenes of Preston’s Flag Market through the years