Preston was no different and, despite economic hardships and recession hitting the area hard, the city retained its vibrant and lively spirit, as evidenced by this handful of historic pictures from that heady time…
1. Late '70s Preston
Local motorbike racers sponsored by Rogersons of Orrell Post who were successful in July 1978. Left is Dave Dean of Up Holland who won both the 500cc races on his Rogerson Yamaha 350cc and was third in the 100cc race at Carnaby, Yorkshire, middle is Steve Hodgson of Shevington who won the production race and was second in the 500cc race riding a 400cc Rogersons Yamaha at the Longridge circuit near Preston and Wigan's Ray Hill who was second in the production race at Carnaby on his Rogersons Suzuki 100cc, his first time out on the machine. Photo: Frank Orrell
2. Late '70s Preston
Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall Photo: RETRO
3. Late '70s Preston
Pantomime and circus rolled into one - that was the festive theme for a staff party at Patricia's Unisex Salon, Friargate, Preston. Female and male staff who spend the rest of the year grooming other people let their own hair down in a wide variety of fancy dress parts Photo: RETRO
4. Late '70s Preston
Providing a Christmas treat for the passing throngs of shoppers requires a great deal of concentration, as well as huff and puff - as this pictures shows during Tulketh High School Band's carol outing to Preston Flag Market Photo: RETRO