23 astonishing retro pics to take you back to 1970s Preston, from Caribbean Carnival & schools to Flag Market

The ‘70s was all change, the UK gripped by drama and excitement.

By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 10:06 BST

Preston was no different and, despite economic hardships and recession hitting the area hard, the city retained its vibrant and lively spirit, as evidenced by this handful of historic pictures from that heady time…

Local motorbike racers sponsored by Rogersons of Orrell Post who were successful in July 1978. Left is Dave Dean of Up Holland who won both the 500cc races on his Rogerson Yamaha 350cc and was third in the 100cc race at Carnaby, Yorkshire, middle is Steve Hodgson of Shevington who won the production race and was second in the 500cc race riding a 400cc Rogersons Yamaha at the Longridge circuit near Preston and Wigan's Ray Hill who was second in the production race at Carnaby on his Rogersons Suzuki 100cc, his first time out on the machine.

1. Late '70s Preston

Les Dawson holds back the crowds at the Freezex '78 exhibition at Preston's Guild Hall

2. Late '70s Preston

Pantomime and circus rolled into one - that was the festive theme for a staff party at Patricia's Unisex Salon, Friargate, Preston. Female and male staff who spend the rest of the year grooming other people let their own hair down in a wide variety of fancy dress parts

3. Late '70s Preston

Providing a Christmas treat for the passing throngs of shoppers requires a great deal of concentration, as well as huff and puff - as this pictures shows during Tulketh High School Band's carol outing to Preston Flag Market

4. Late '70s Preston

