In Preston we have been blessed with a number of beautiful open spaces and Avenham and Miller Parks in the heart of the city centre make up just two of them. They have a colourful history, dating back to 1860s, when they were created during the Cotton Famine. The parks are connected by paths, alongside the River Ribble and underneath an ornate railway bridge. A visit to the park must evoke many memories for many, and we hope these pictures from the 80s and 90s help spark those recollections.