News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

22 pictures showing off the beauty of Avenham and Miller Parks in Preston

There’s nothing better to shake off the excesses of Christmas than a brisk walk in the park.

By Naomi Moon
5 minutes ago

In Preston we have been blessed with a number of beautiful open spaces and Avenham and Miller Parks in the heart of the city centre make up just two of them. They have a colourful history, dating back to 1860s, when they were created during the Cotton Famine. The parks are connected by paths, alongside the River Ribble and underneath an ornate railway bridge. A visit to the park must evoke many memories for many, and we hope these pictures from the 80s and 90s help spark those recollections. READ MORE: Take a trip back to Miller Arcade in the past. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A bird’s eye view of Preston in 2013. MORE MEMORIES: Aerial photos of Preston in the 90s and 00s

1. Avenham and Miller Parks

This group of hardy cyclists and pedestrians are making their way up a snowy hill on Avenham Park in Preston. The image was taken in 1983

Photo: Norman Wiggins

Photo Sales

2. Avenham and Miller Parks

Steps down to a shaded pathway on Avenham Park, Preston

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Avenham and Miller Parks

Grass land all churned up on Avenham Park in 1992

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales

4. Avenham and Miller Parks

The magnificent stone stairway and balustrade in Miller Park, Preston, which was built by the workless during the Cotton Famine. This image was taken in the early 1980s

Photo: Roy Payne

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
MemoriesRiver Ribble