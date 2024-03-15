St Patrick's Day has arrived with people dressed in a sea of green drinking a pint of the black stuff and celebrating all over the world with Irish music and dancing.

Saint Patrick is one of Christianity’s most celebrated and widely known figures, not simply just for his excuse to drink copious amounts of Guinness. The day in which he is celebrated falls on the day of his death, however, his life is somewhat of a mystery.

There are many stories associated with the famous Patron Saint of Ireland, the best known one includes the account of him banishing all the snakes from Ireland.

These pictures taken in and around Preston show just some of the St Patrick’s Days celebrations held throughout the years.

1 . St Patrick's Day Tammy Leighton celebrates St Patrick's Day in the Railway, Preston Photo: Lindsey North Photo Sales

2 . St Patrick's Day Sisters Jenny, 13, and Kate Delaney, 11, with shamrock during the Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann Preston branch St Patrick's Day celebration at St Teresa's Parish Centre in Penwortham 2005 Photo: Ian Robinson Photo Sales

3 . St Patrick's Day Cheers! Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann Preston branch members, Steve Geraghty, chairman Peter Savage and vice chairman Norman Woodhead during St Patrick's Day celebrations at St Teresa's Parish Centre in Penwortham in 2005 Photo: Ian Robinson Photo Sales

4 . St Patrick's Day Sisters Jacqueline Hardman (left) and Susan McGrath prepare to open their Irish theme sandwich shop in Miller Road, Ribbleton, on St. Patrick's Day 1998 Photo: Lindsey North Photo Sales