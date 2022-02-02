22 pictures of celebrations in Preston for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002

On February 6 Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and the Commonwealth. To celebrate this unprecedented anniversary, events and initiatives will take place throughout the year. READ MORE: The changing face of Preston in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston in the 80s
1.
Three cheers for the Queen..... pupils from Anderton Primary School celebrate the Jubilee
2.
Jubilee time at St. Bernard's Catholic Primary School, Preston
3.
Jubilee street party in Bluebell Way, Bamber Bridge
4.
Children from the Early Days Playgroup, Moss Side Way, Leyland, with a card they made and sent to the Queen for her Golden Jubilee. They are, from left, Luke and Callum Rigby, Emily Clark and Poppy Rudd, all age four