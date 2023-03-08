News you can trust since 1886
22 picture perfect memories showing life in Preston back in 1996

Head back to the 90s with this collection of photos.

By Naomi Moon
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 9:30am

The year 1996 was a year of football – or so it felt, as England hosted the UEFA European Football Championship. And soccer schools popped up all over the town. But what else were the people of Preston getting up to? Judging by these images – all sorts! Can you spot yourself? Or any of your friends? READ MORE: Go back to 1995 with these pictures. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1994. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Preston in 1993

Children learn all about journalism during their Newspaper Day at Greenlands County Primary School

Children learn all about journalism during their Newspaper Day at Greenlands County Primary School

Photo: Archive

An impressive falconry display at Christ Church Parish Hall in Fulwood, Preston

An impressive falconry display at Christ Church Parish Hall in Fulwood, Preston

Photo: Archive

Representatives of the 22 good causes who benefitted from Leyland Trucks Helping Hand charity which raised £15,000, pictured with a few of the employees who helped to raise the money

Representatives of the 22 good causes who benefitted from Leyland Trucks Helping Hand charity which raised £15,000, pictured with a few of the employees who helped to raise the money

Photo: David Hurst

Members of Preston Rangers Football found a novel way to get in training for their WFA cup 5th round match - they took part in a charity Boxing Day fancy dress pub crawl round the pubs of Longridge dressed in traditional nativity gear

Members of Preston Rangers Football found a novel way to get in training for their WFA cup 5th round match - they took part in a charity Boxing Day fancy dress pub crawl round the pubs of Longridge dressed in traditional nativity gear

Photo: David Hurst

