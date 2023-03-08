The year 1996 was a year of football – or so it felt, as England hosted the UEFA European Football Championship. And soccer schools popped up all over the town. But what else were the people of Preston getting up to? Judging by these images – all sorts! Can you spot yourself? Or any of your friends? READ MORE: Go back to 1995 with these pictures. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1994. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Preston in 1993