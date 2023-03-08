22 picture perfect memories showing life in Preston back in 1996
Head back to the 90s with this collection of photos.
By Naomi Moon
2 hours ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 9:30am
The year 1996 was a year of football – or so it felt, as England hosted the UEFA European Football Championship. And soccer schools popped up all over the town. But what else were the people of Preston getting up to? Judging by these images – all sorts! Can you spot yourself? Or any of your friends? READ MORE: Go back to 1995 with these pictures. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1994. MORE MEMORIES: Look back at Preston in 1993
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 6