Girls night out at Revolution Bar, Preston

22 fun pictures of some of the most memorable girls nights out in Preston pubs and clubs in the 00s

A girls night out is a thing of legend.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

It’s a time for women to kick back, relax and really let their hair down. There’s usually lots of alcohol consumed, followed by much dancing and laughter. We found these gems in the archives of some of the very best girls nights out, taken in various Preston pubs and clubs. Can you spot yourself in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Popular Preston pubs in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A night out in Preston in the past. MORE MEMORIES: When Tokyo Jos was the place to be

1. Girls night out

These three are enjoying their girls night out in Revolution Bar, Preston

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Girls night out

Our for a pint in The Guild

Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Girls night out

All smiles on their girls night out at The Guild, Fylde Road, Preston

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Girls night out

Friends together at The Guild on a girls night out in Preston

Photo: Ian Robinson

