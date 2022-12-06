News you can trust since 1886
Preston North End fans make themselves known with a giant flag at Bloomfield Road in the game against Blackpool in 2008
21 scenes of dedicated Preston North End football fans backing the Lilywhites in the 90s and 00s

Without them football wouldn’t be the same.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

Football fans are often called the 12th man – for they are as much a part of the team as the players themselves. They dedicate their life to their club and spend time and money following the team home and away, cheering them on in the good times and sharing the despair in the bad. Here we pay homage to all those who turned up week in week out, in all weathers, to support their beloved Preston North End. Zoom in and you might spot someone you know. READ MORE: Preston North End’s top strikers of the 80s, 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Those wonderful midfield PNE wizards of the 80s, 90s and 00s. MORE MEMORIES: Celebrating Preston’s best wingers of the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.

1. PNE fans

A Preston North End fan is removed from the Blackburn end during the Preston North End v Blackburn Rovers game in 2007

Photo: Lindsey North

2. PNE fans

A sea of Preston North End faces in the stands at Bloomfield Road for the Blackpool game in 2008

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. PNE fans

Neil Mellor celebrates his goal with the Preston North End fans at Bloomfield Road during the PNE v Blackpool game in 2008

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

4. PNE fans

Preston North End fans are indeed loud and proud as they celebrate during the Preston v QPR game in 2009

Photo: Iain Lynn

