21 scenes of dedicated Preston North End football fans backing the Lilywhites in the 90s and 00s
Without them football wouldn’t be the same.
By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago
Football fans are often called the 12th man – for they are as much a part of the team as the players themselves. They dedicate their life to their club and spend time and money following the team home and away, cheering them on in the good times and sharing the despair in the bad. Here we pay homage to all those who turned up week in week out, in all weathers, to support their beloved Preston North End. Zoom in and you might spot someone you know. READ MORE: Preston North End’s top strikers of the 80s, 90s and 00s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Those wonderful midfield PNE wizards of the 80s, 90s and 00s. MORE MEMORIES: Celebrating Preston’s best wingers of the 70s, 80s, 90s and 00s.
