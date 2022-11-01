News you can trust since 1886
Alan Kelly is probably Preston North End's most famous goal keeper - spending much of his playing career at the club before eventually joining the coaching staff - even ending up as manager for a spell. During his 14-year playing time with PNE he made 447 appearances, keeping 126 clean sheets, which is a club record
21 pictures of Preston North End goalies through the years

This week we take a look at the men between the sticks – the goalkeepers who stand as the last line of defence.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

There has been many memorable players who have stepped into this role for Preston North End over the years. Our look back goes all the way back to the 50s and ends with some of the more recent players who have kept goal for the Lilywhites. How many do you remember? READ MORE: Players who have played over 100 times for PNE. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: PNE top goalscorers of all time. MORE MEMORIES: North End managers from the 90s and beyond

1. Kelham O'Hanlon

Kelham O'Hanlon joined Preston North End in 1993, making 23 appearances for the club

Photo: Ian Robinson

2. Andy Lonergan

Goalkeeper Andy Lonergan was a youth player with Preston North End, breaking into the senior ranks in the year 2000. He went on to make 208 appearances for the club, even scoring a goal

Photo: Ian Robinson

3. Gavin Ward

Gavin Ward played for Preston North End from 2004 to 2006. He made seven appearances

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Wayne Henderson

Wayne Henderson was a hot prospect when he signed for Preston North End, but a serious back injury saw him relegated to the sidelines until he moved on to Grimsby Town in 2009

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

