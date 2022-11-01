21 pictures of Preston North End goalies through the years
This week we take a look at the men between the sticks – the goalkeepers who stand as the last line of defence.
By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago
There has been many memorable players who have stepped into this role for Preston North End over the years. Our look back goes all the way back to the 50s and ends with some of the more recent players who have kept goal for the Lilywhites. How many do you remember? READ MORE: Players who have played over 100 times for PNE. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: PNE top goalscorers of all time. MORE MEMORIES: North End managers from the 90s and beyond
