21 hilarious throwback pics of Archbishop Temple High School leavers' prom back in the 2000s

By Jack Marshall , Iain Lynn
Published 26th Mar 2021, 07:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2024, 15:10 BST

Ah, who doesn’t love prom?

Here's we look back at our archives for pics of leavers' proms from the 2000s, and today we turn to Archbishop Temple School in Fulwood. Recognise anyone?

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

21 best pubs and bars in Preston, Chorley & South Ribble to enjoy a beer in the sunshine

39 retro pictures of Preston high street back in the day, including long lost old school shops

The 17 oldest businesses or companies in Preston which are still open and trading to this day

37 retro pics of party people at the incredible 2019 Preston nightclub Tokyo Jo's reunion party

I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades

Archbishop Temple Leavers Prom at The Pines Hotel in 2008

1.

Archbishop Temple Leavers Prom at The Pines Hotel in 2008

Photo Sales
Archbishop Temple Leavers Prom at The Pines Hotel in 2008

2.

Archbishop Temple Leavers Prom at The Pines Hotel in 2008

Photo Sales
Archbishop Temple Leavers Prom at The Pines Hotel in 2008

3.

Archbishop Temple Leavers Prom at The Pines Hotel in 2008

Photo Sales
Archbishop Temple Leavers Prom at The Pines Hotel in 2008

4.

Archbishop Temple Leavers Prom at The Pines Hotel in 2008

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Fulwood