From left, Kyle Galea, 11, Daniella Jackson, 11, Sian Jolly, 11, Aaron Halshaw, 11, and Heather Lee, 11, from St Maria Goretti School as Cats in the Preston Schools Music Festival
20 scenes showing children singing their hearts out at the annual Preston Schools Music Festival in the 90s and 00s

For many years the children at Preston primary schools gathered for the annual music festival.

By Naomi Moon
3 minutes ago

We’ve dug through the archives to bring back memories of those concerts during the 90s and 00s. Do you remember taking part in this event? Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Memories of Preston primary schools. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures of primary school children in the 00s. MORE MEMORIES: Life at Fulwood & Cadley Primary in the 90s and 00s

Penwortham CP School in action at Preston Schools Music Festival

Photo: Lindsey North

Brookfield CP School ready to perform at the Preston Schools Music Festival

Photo: Lindsey North

The choir at the Preston Schools Music Festival

Photo: Neil Cross

Ribbleton Avenue Methodist Junior School in costume for the Preston Schools Music Festival

Photo: Lindsey North

