20 retro scenes captured at Preston high schools in the 1990s - featuring Moor Park High School, Lostock Hall High School and Fulwood High Schools

There’s nothing like digging out old school photos for a reminisce and sometimes a good giggle.

By Naomi Moon
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:28 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:29 GMT

And a trawl through our vast archives have thrown up these gems taken in high schools in Preston in the 1990s. Can you spot yourself or any of your friends in them? Let us know. READ MORE: Look back at Preston College in the 1990s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from Preston College. MORE MEMORIES: You know you’re from Preston if…

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

Up, up and away... Archbishop Temple High School year 7 pupil Jade Kelly, 12, during the Great Balloon Race at the school in Fulwood, Preston

1. Preston high schools in the 90s

Up, up and away... Archbishop Temple High School year 7 pupil Jade Kelly, 12, during the Great Balloon Race at the school in Fulwood, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

Studying expansion experiments at Moor Park High School, Deepdale, Preston are (left to right) Lyndsay Harkin, Sean Carter, Seethal Kaur and Asmid Arshid

2. Preston high schools in the 90s

Studying expansion experiments at Moor Park High School, Deepdale, Preston are (left to right) Lyndsay Harkin, Sean Carter, Seethal Kaur and Asmid Arshid Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Former headmaster at Ashton on Ribble High School, Preston, Harry Eccles, samples some of the work of pupils in the cookery classrooms which are part of the new building he officially opened. He is joined by pupils David Martin and Emma Fitzgerald

3. Preston high schools in the 90s

Former headmaster at Ashton on Ribble High School, Preston, Harry Eccles, samples some of the work of pupils in the cookery classrooms which are part of the new building he officially opened. He is joined by pupils David Martin and Emma Fitzgerald Photo: Lorne Campbell

Advisory teacher Jill Luke on the Focus on Food Bus, with Moor Park High School pupils, from left, Gurpaj Kaur, Chris Nay, Shamina Omar and Saeeda Khhokhhar at Deepdale, Preston

4. Preston high schools in the 90s

Advisory teacher Jill Luke on the Focus on Food Bus, with Moor Park High School pupils, from left, Gurpaj Kaur, Chris Nay, Shamina Omar and Saeeda Khhokhhar at Deepdale, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

