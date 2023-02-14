News you can trust since 1886
20 pictures to bring memories of those endless days at Preston College in the 90s flooding back

Life at Preston College in the 90s was pretty laid back.

By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago

And lots of fun judging by these pictures. With so many courses going on you were spoiled for choice at one of Preston’s largest higher education institutes. Are you in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Further memories of Preston College in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: You know you’re from Preston if…. MORE MEMORIES: Back to Broughton High School in the 90s

1. Preston College in the 90s

The finished looks for Chris Williams as The Penguin and Dean Burke as a jester. The make-up was done by theatrical and media make-up students at Preston College in 1994

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Preston College in the 90s

Saundra Pollard turns mum Andrea into a French aristocrat as part of her end-of-term exams for the theatrical and media make-up course at Preston College in 1994

Photo: Neil Cross

3. Preston College in the 90s

Student Christine Alston starts the process of turning Dean Burke into The Joker as part of her end-of-term exams on the theatrical and media make-up course at Preston College in 1994

Photo: Neil Cross

4. Preston College in the 90s

Lecturers at Preston College manning the picket lines as part of a national strike over working conditions in 1995

Photo: John Atkinson

PrestonMemories