20 pictures to bring memories of those endless days at Preston College in the 90s flooding back
Life at Preston College in the 90s was pretty laid back.
By Naomi Moon
2 minutes ago
And lots of fun judging by these pictures. With so many courses going on you were spoiled for choice at one of Preston’s largest higher education institutes. Are you in any of the pictures? READ MORE: Further memories of Preston College in the 90s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: You know you’re from Preston if…. MORE MEMORIES: Back to Broughton High School in the 90s
Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here
Page 1 of 5