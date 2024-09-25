20 memorable pictures of Preston & Chorley in 2010, from Miss Preston contests to North End

In 2010, Preston was a dynamic city, continuing its evolution from an industrial hub to a modern, forward-thinking community.

The city center was buzzing with development, including the regeneration of key areas like the Tithebarn Project, which aimed to modernize the retail and commercial spaces. Shopping destinations like the Fishergate Centre and St. George's Shopping Centre were popular spots, drawing locals and visitors alike.

Culturally, Preston remained rich and diverse, with events such as the Preston Guild—a historic celebration held every 20 years—looming on the horizon. Local arts and music scenes flourished, with venues like the Guild Hall hosting a variety of performances, from live concerts to comedy shows.

Preston also embraced its sporting heritage, with Preston North End continuing to play a central role in the city’s identity, bringing fans to Deepdale Stadium every matchday. In terms of industry, Preston had begun transitioning from its traditional manufacturing roots to more modern sectors, such as education and health, bolstered by institutions like the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).

As Preston continued to grow and change, the year 2010 captured a city in flux—holding on to its past while looking confidently toward the future.

Take a look at this collection of archive images to relive Preston in 2010.

1. PHOTO. KEVIN McGUINNESS. Jasmine Russell (right) signs up for the Miss Preston competition watched by Head Scout Kerry Capoverde and Miss Preston 2010 Leigh Osgerby

2. 11 November 2010.......... Preston Muscroft,3, (right) is reunited with his piggy bank from Mary Hewson. Preston donated his pocket money to a fund for Toni Parkinson who has cancer, and the search has been on to reunite the money box with its owner.

3. 2010 general election for the new constituency of Wyre and Preston North. Counting begins. PIC BY ROB LOCK 6-5-2010

4. Harrogate RUFC V Preston Grasshoppers. Not so fast chap. Harrogate's James Rothwell is grabbed by the shirt as Preston's dave Chadwick tries to stop the attack. picture mike cowling nov 13 2010

