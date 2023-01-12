News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

20 fun pictures taken at Fulwood Leisure Centre in Preston all through the 90s

We’ve looked at Fulwood Leisure Centre back in the 80s, now it is the turn of the 90s.

By Naomi Moon
4 minutes ago

As the sporting facility grew and updated, the range of activities on offer expanded and this can be seen in these images. Are you in any of the pictures? Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: A wander through Fulwood of yesteryear. MORE MEMORIES: West View Leisure Centre in the 90s.

Take a trip down memory lane looking back at people and places through the decades - from long, lost boozers to memorable moments in time and much, much more - sign up to our NEW newsletter here

1. Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 90s

Teams battle it out at the 11-13s hockey match at Fulwood Leisure Centre during the 1998 summer holidays activities

Photo: John Atkinson

Photo Sales

2. Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 90s

Youngsters were put through their paces during a school holiday activity session in 1991. They were taking part in a fun programme drawn up by bosses at Fulwood Leisure Centre. Pictured is six-year-old John Burgess

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 90s

A schoolgirl had a change of uniform when she became an assistant at Fulwood Leisure Centre for a day. Jennifer Kempster, aged nine, worked at the sports facility to give her an insight into what goes on behind the scenes. Pictured: Jennifer with (left to right) Peter Charnock, Richard Christopherson and Nick Barton

Photo: John Atkinson

Photo Sales

4. Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 90s

Snooker-mad sports fans took to the green baize in a marathon bid to build a brighter future for a teenage cerebral palsy sufferer. Regulars at the Tree Tops Bar in Fulwood Leisure Centre decided to stage the 24-hour snooker tournament to help their friend Barry Hughes

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
PrestonMemories