The city centre with the Harris Museum, the City Hall, the Miller Arcade and St.John's Minster Church, taken in 2004 from the spire at St Walburge's church
20 aerial photos of Preston: Take to the skies and see Preston from a different view in the 90s and 00s

We look at Preston through a different lens with this set of pictures.

By Naomi Moon
58 minutes ago

All the images are taken looking down on the sprawling metropolis that Preston has now become. The city has undergone several periods of significant change over the years and some of this can be seen in the following pictures. It is a fascinating snapshot of how the streets of Preston once looked and you can compare it in your minds eye to what is there now. READ MORE: Broadgate in pictures from the 80s. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Preston’s historic Flag Market over the years. MORE MEMORIES: Preston’s covered market in the heart of the city in the 90s and 00s

1. Preston from the sky

The railway line going north through Plungington and Cadley, as pictured from the top of St Walburge's church spire in 2004

Photo: John Hughes

2. Preston from the sky

St George's Shopping Centre and the Flag Market, pictured here in 1999

Photo: Iain Lynn

3. Preston from the sky

Preston railway station and the town centre sprawling around it - picture taken in 1997

Photo: Ian Robinson

4. Preston from the sky

Shrouded in fog and looking moody is Preston docks and the River Ribble. This image was taken from the top of St Walburge's church spire in 2004

Photo: John Hughes

PrestonMemories