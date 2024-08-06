We’ve dug through the archives to bring back memories of those concerts during the 90s and 00s. Do you remember taking part in this event or recognise anyone?
These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy a bit more old school reminiscing? Be sure not to miss some of our other most popular recent retro picture collections...
I'd get a bag of hot potatoes every time... 35 retro pics of Preston’s historic Flag Market over the decades
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.