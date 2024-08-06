20 adorable retro pictures of school kids singing at the Preston Schools Music Festival in the 1990s & 2000s

Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:48 BST

For many years the children at Preston primary schools gathered for the annual music festival...

We’ve dug through the archives to bring back memories of those concerts during the 90s and 00s. Do you remember taking part in this event or recognise anyone?

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Preston Schools Music Festival Photo: Neil Cross

2. From left, Kyle Galea, 11, Daniella Jackson, 11, Sian Jolly, 11, Aaron Halshaw, 11, and Heather Lee, 11, from St Maria Goretti School as Cats in the Preston Schools Music Festival

3. Penwortham CP School in action at Preston Schools Music Festival Photo: Lindsey North

4. Brookfield CP School ready to perform at the Preston Schools Music Festival Photo: Lindsey North

