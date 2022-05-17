We’ve put together a selection of your photos showing what we were all up to back in the 90s. Does it bring back memories for you? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1996. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1995
1. Preston in 1997
Line dancing was the order of the day for this group at Brownedge
Photo: Archive
2. Preston in 1997
Thousands of little Rainbows throughout the country have celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Rainbow Guide movement. The youngsters, the "tiny tots" of girl guiding, marked the day in Preston with an afternoon of special activities at the United Reformed Church Hall on Symonds Road
Photo: Archive
3. Preston in 1997
Photo: Archive
4. Preston in 1997
A little wet weather didn't hold this group of youngsters from taking part in a sponsored walk. The group comprised of kids who attended play schemes in Leyland and Astley Park
Photo: Archive