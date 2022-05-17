Two teams from Our Lady's High School in Preston won first and second-placed trophies at Preston's annual Young Enterprise Scheme awards ceremony. The winning team called Victorian Line produced hand-made Victorian toys while Signing Off were the runners-up, having made personalised products such as name plaques and business diaries. The two team are pictured
Two teams from Our Lady's High School in Preston won first and second-placed trophies at Preston's annual Young Enterprise Scheme awards ceremony. The winning team called Victorian Line produced hand-made Victorian toys while Signing Off were the runners-up, having made personalised products such as name plaques and business diaries. The two team are pictured

1997: Here's 15 picture memories showing what the people of Preston were up to back in 1997

Can you remember what you were doing in 1997?

By Naomi Moon
Tuesday, 17th May 2022, 3:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th May 2022, 3:28 pm

We’ve put together a selection of your photos showing what we were all up to back in the 90s. Does it bring back memories for you? Let us know. READ MORE: Pictures from 1996. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: More pictures from 1995

1. Preston in 1997

Line dancing was the order of the day for this group at Brownedge

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

2. Preston in 1997

Thousands of little Rainbows throughout the country have celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Rainbow Guide movement. The youngsters, the "tiny tots" of girl guiding, marked the day in Preston with an afternoon of special activities at the United Reformed Church Hall on Symonds Road

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

3. Preston in 1997

Thousands of little Rainbows throughout the country have celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Rainbow Guide movement. The youngsters, the "tiny tots" of girl guiding, marked the day in Preston with an afternoon of special activities at the United Reformed Church Hall on Symonds Road

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales

4. Preston in 1997

A little wet weather didn't hold this group of youngsters from taking part in a sponsored walk. The group comprised of kids who attended play schemes in Leyland and Astley Park

Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Preston
Next Page
Page 1 of 4