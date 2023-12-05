News you can trust since 1886
19 sombre pictures of Freckleton Air Disaster and the aftermath of the tragic Fylde incident nearly 80 years ago

On the morning of August 23, 1944, a terrible storm descended on Freckleton – it was the catalyst for one of the deadliest incidents on the Fylde Coast.
By Claire Lark
Published 5th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 10:52 GMT

Four, five, and six-year-olds at the Holy Trinity Church of England School had finished their morning prayers, and teacher Jennie Hall was just about to read her children a story when the tragedy struck.

The air filled with the roar of a fighter jet engine. Flying overhead through the storm to the aerodrome in neighbouring Warton, American first lieutenant John Bloemendal had lost control of his B-24 heavy bomber plane. He plummeted to the peaceful village below. He crashed into the Sad Sack Snack Bar, killing six American servicemen, an RAF airman and seven staff, before crossing Lytham road and bursting into flames in the school’s infant wing. Thirty four children and Jennie Hall, were killed instantly. It’s nearly 80 years since it happened and these photos show the immediate aftermath as well as scenes from funerals, the people affected and the memorial in place to remember them.

